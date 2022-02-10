Molecular Partners, Novartis Submit Emergency Use Authorization Request For Ensovibep For COVID-19
Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) and its partner Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), have requested FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic candidate to treat COVID-19.
- This submission is based on the totality of the data from clinical and preclinical studies, including the results of the Phase 2 portion of the EMPATHY study, which enrolled 407 symptomatic COVID-19 patients.
- Ensovibep is a DARPin therapeutic candidate designed specifically to inhibit target cell entry of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- DARPin's (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Proteins) are mono or multi-specific protein-based therapies designed to engage their targets for various effects specifically. E
