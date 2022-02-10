 Skip to main content

Molecular Partners, Novartis Submit Emergency Use Authorization Request For Ensovibep For COVID-19
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 7:13am   Comments
Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) and its partner Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), have requested FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic candidate to treat COVID-19.

  • This submission is based on the totality of the data from clinical and preclinical studies, including the results of the Phase 2 portion of the EMPATHY study, which enrolled 407 symptomatic COVID-19 patients.
  • Related: Novartis To In-License COVID-19 Treatment From Molecular Partners, After Encouraging Mid-Stage Data.
  • Ensovibep is a DARPin therapeutic candidate designed specifically to inhibit target cell entry of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. 
  • DARPin's (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Proteins) are mono or multi-specific protein-based therapies designed to engage their targets for various effects specifically. E
  • Price Action: MOLN shares traded 0.27% higher at $26.19, NVS shares are up 0.72% at $87.83 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

