Lexaria CEO Summarizes 2021 Milestones in Letter to Shareholders
- This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
- In 2021, Lexaria conducted several main studies evaluating DehydraTECH-processed CBD and nicotine
- The company has big plans for 2022, a year it expects to undertake three ground-breaking studies
- Lexaria hopes these three major studies will generate sufficient data to support either regulated IND-type applications or to stimulate corporate partnerships
- The company is eying larger national and international applications for DehydraTECH with the aim of generating revenue through licensing fees and royalties
For Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX), a drug delivery company whose patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology has proven effective in improving bioavailability, speed of onset, and efficiency of orally-delivered fat-soluble active molecules and pharmaceuticals, 2021 was a year of myriad milestones. In an annual letter to shareholders, company CEO Chris Bunka underlined that January 2021 marked the birth of a modern version of the company (https://cnw.fm/Hli8Z).
“During 2021, we completed research & development (‘R&D’) and validating work equal to or greater than all the combined amount previously completed since…
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/LEXX
About CBDWire
CBDWire (CBDW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CBDNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CBDW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CBDW is where news, content and information converge.
Receive Text Alerts from CBDWire: Text “Cannabis” to 21000
For more information please visit https://www.cbdwire.com and or https://CBDWire.News
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published: https://CBDWire.com/Disclaimer
CBDWire (CBDW)
Denver, Colorado
cbdwire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CBDWire.com
CBDWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.
Image sourced from Unsplash
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentBiotech Earnings News Penny Stocks General