 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4D Molecular's Fabry Disease Candidate Shows Early Proof-Of-Concept
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:
4D Molecular's Fabry Disease Candidate Shows Early Proof-Of-Concept
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) has announced interim data from the Phase 1/2 trial of intravenous 4D-310 in Fabry disease patients.
  • The Company said that 4D-310 demonstrated a manageable safety profile with the initial evidence of clinical activity.
  • The Company said that all three patients had mean serum AGA enzyme activity within or significantly above the normal range following the infusion.
  • While no serious adverse events were observed in patients 1 and 3, the second patient had transient, self-limited atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome classified as a serious adverse event.
  • “These interim data demonstrate clinical proof-of-concept for tolerability and clinical activity,” CEO David Kirn remarked.
  • 4D Molecular also shared updates on its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for 4D-310 in choroideremia. 
  • In the dose-escalation study, six patients with the advanced form of the disease have been enrolled, and 4D-310 has led to no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events.
  • Also Read: 4D Molecular To Test Its Wet AMD Gene Therapy In Patients.
  • Price Action: FDMT shares closed at $32.94 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDMT)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 10-16): Avadel FDA Decision, Conference Presentations And IPOs Take Center Stage
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
4D Molecular To Test Its Wet AMD Gene Therapy In Patients
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Fabry disease Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com