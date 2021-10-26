4D Molecular's Fabry Disease Candidate Shows Early Proof-Of-Concept
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) has announced interim data from the Phase 1/2 trial of intravenous 4D-310 in Fabry disease patients.
- The Company said that 4D-310 demonstrated a manageable safety profile with the initial evidence of clinical activity.
- The Company said that all three patients had mean serum AGA enzyme activity within or significantly above the normal range following the infusion.
- While no serious adverse events were observed in patients 1 and 3, the second patient had transient, self-limited atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome classified as a serious adverse event.
- “These interim data demonstrate clinical proof-of-concept for tolerability and clinical activity,” CEO David Kirn remarked.
- 4D Molecular also shared updates on its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for 4D-310 in choroideremia.
- In the dose-escalation study, six patients with the advanced form of the disease have been enrolled, and 4D-310 has led to no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events.
- Also Read: 4D Molecular To Test Its Wet AMD Gene Therapy In Patients.
- Price Action: FDMT shares closed at $32.94 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Fabry disease Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General