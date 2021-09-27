Evelo Biosciences Psoriasis Candidate Shows Benefit In Mid-Stage Study
- Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) has announced data from its Phase 2 study of EDP1815 for mild and moderate psoriasis.
- A statistically significant reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) score from baseline at week 16 was observed in the study.
- 25% to 32% of patients across the three cohorts treated with EDP1815 achieved a PASI-50 (50% change from baseline) at week 16 compared to 12% on placebo.
- In cohorts 1 and 2 the difference in response rate was statistically significant.
- Though cohort 3 was directionally similar (25% vs. 12%).
- The pooled PASI-50 response across all three EDP1815 cohorts, an exploratory analysis, was 29% vs. 12% for placebo and was also statistically significant with a p-value of 0.027.
- An increase in the number of capsules of EDP1815 did not lead to dose-response.
- EDP1815 was observed to be well tolerated in the Phase 2 study.
- Adverse events (AEs) classified as "gastrointestinal" were comparable between active and placebo groups, with no meaningful differences in diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting rates.
- Price Action: EVLO stock is up 6.90% at $7.75 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
