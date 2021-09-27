 Skip to main content

Evelo Biosciences Psoriasis Candidate Shows Benefit In Mid-Stage Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 7:40am   Comments
  • Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) has announced data from its Phase 2 study of EDP1815 for mild and moderate psoriasis. 
  • A statistically significant reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) score from baseline at week 16 was observed in the study. 
  • 25% to 32% of patients across the three cohorts treated with EDP1815 achieved a PASI-50 (50% change from baseline) at week 16 compared to 12% on placebo. 
  • In cohorts 1 and 2 the difference in response rate was statistically significant. 
  • Though cohort 3 was directionally similar (25% vs. 12%). 
  • The pooled PASI-50 response across all three EDP1815 cohorts, an exploratory analysis, was 29% vs. 12% for placebo and was also statistically significant with a p-value of 0.027. 
  • An increase in the number of capsules of EDP1815 did not lead to dose-response.
  • EDP1815 was observed to be well tolerated in the Phase 2 study. 
  • Adverse events (AEs) classified as "gastrointestinal" were comparable between active and placebo groups, with no meaningful differences in diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting rates. 
  • Price Action: EVLO stock is up 6.90% at $7.75 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

