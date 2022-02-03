Half The American Population May Suffer From Chronic Illnesses By 2025, According To This Report

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

If you think the COVID-19 pandemic poses the most chronic threat to a healthy life, think again.

“The prevalence and cost of chronic disease in the United States is growing and will continue to grow, not just as a result of the baby boomer generation aging but also due to increased disease prevalence among children and younger adults,” according to the American Action Forum (AAF).

The AAF stipulates that in addition to indirect costs like the loss of economic productivity, the U.S. economy will incur $3.7 trillion each year as a result of chronic illnesses — approximately 19.6% of the country’s gross domestic product. Another study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that from a sample of 27,417 Americans, more than half (51.8%) of adults had at least one of 10 selected diagnosed chronic conditions, and 27.2% of U.S. adults had multiple chronic conditions.

Another survey by the Fight Chronic Disease Organization (FCDO) finds chronic diseases are responsible for more than 7 in 10 deaths in the U.S., killing more than 1.7 million Americans a year.

These findings emphasize a collective conclusion: Chronic diseases are a serious, contemporary national issue with important implications on the nation’s economy and health. Under current trends, the FCDO expects that by 2025, chronic disease will affect nearly 164 million Americans.

The good news: Chronic illnesses are not set in stone. Basic lifestyle changes can help curtail 40% of cancers, 80% of heart disease and stroke, and 80% of type 2 diabetes. Unfortunately, data indicates that the majority will not — or cannot — undergo certain changes, so governments and businesses might need to prepare for the worst.

Companies Preparing for Chronic Illness?

Working alongside hospital builders like Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) and medical innovators like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) is one example of a company reporting aims to curb the health and economic crises data suggests is heading their way.

Caring for more than 170,000 patients and providing over 250,000 pieces of equipment each year, Quipt has experience in a slew of services that are meant to grant those with chronic illnesses a better life.

Its sleep apnea and positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy solutions, for example, have provided thousands of Americans with relief from chronic sleep issues. Meanwhile, Quipt’s Home Medical (QHM) ventilator enables ventilator-dependent patients to have as much normalcy as possible in their lives while still receiving complex medical treatment.

Quipt also reports that its solutions extend beyond breathing apparatus and treatment into power mobility and transportation.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.