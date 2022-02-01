Sarepta Bets On GenEdit's Nanoparticles' In $57M Gene Editing Partnership

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT will pay GenEdit up to $57 million in the near term for access to the biotech's non-viral delivery platform for gene-editing therapies.
- Sarepta will combine its gene-editing technology with GenEdit's NanoGalaxy platform to target up to four neuromuscular indications selected by Sarepta.
- The tie-up comes after Sarepta dumped a gene therapy for a neurodegenerative disorder in partnership with Lysogene a few weeks ago.
- Sarepta is attempting to add to its gene-editing pipeline through collaboration with GenEdit.
- Initial in vivo results have demonstrated the potential of GenEdit's polymer nanoparticles to deliver therapeutic cargo to specific muscle tissue for targeted, non-viral systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
- The research collaboration and option agreement commenced in December 2020.
- GenEdit is also eligible for milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from upper-single to low-double digits on future product sales.
- Additional financial details were not disclosed.
- Price Action: SRPT shares are trading 1.73% higher at $72.81 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
