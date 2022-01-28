Lilly To Inject $1B In New Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina, US

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Eli Lilly And Co LLY plans to invest over $1 billion to create a new manufacturing site in the U.S, with nearly 600 new jobs in Concord, North Carolina.
- The new facility will manufacture parenteral (injectable) products and devices and increase the company's manufacturing capacity.
- In 2020, Lilly announced a $470 million investment in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park.
- In addition, an estimated 500 additional positions will be required while the facility is under construction.
- Over the last five years, Lilly has invested over $4 billion in global manufacturing, including more than $2 billion in the U.S.
- The company announced plans to invest $500 million in a new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Limerick, Ireland.
- Lilly anticipates additional future investments in manufacturing to address growth expected from potential new medicines to treat diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.
- Price Action: LLY shares up 1.86% at $241.13 during the market session on the last check Friday.
