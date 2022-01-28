Eli Lilly Plans To Invest €400M In Manufacturing Facility In Ireland: Report

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Eli Lilly And Co LLY plans to invest more than €400 million into a new manufacturing facility in Limerick, Ireland, according to a report on gov.ie, a central portal for government services and information.
- The plant itself will employ more than 300 once it's complete. In the meantime, Lilly plans to enlist some 500 temporary workers for the facility build.
- The Limerick plant will boost Lilly's manufacturing network for biologic active ingredients, help meet "increased demand for existing Lilly products," and extend the geographic reach of the company's clinical pipeline.
- Lilly specifically singled out its "promising" Alzheimer's portfolio on the last point.
- In a recent interview, Lilly could launch Alzheimer's hopeful donanemab toward the end of 2022, Anat Ashkenazi, Lilly's chief commercial officer, said.
- The anti-amyloid antibody, which would rival Biogen Inc's controversial Aduhelm (aducanumab), is up for accelerated approval. Lilly expects to complete its rolling FDA submission by the end of Q1 FY22.
- The facility is expected to start the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients in 2022.
- Lilly will submit a planning application with Limerick City and County Council in the next few weeks to win approval for the project.
- Price Action: LLY shares are up 1.82% at $241.07 during the market session on the last check Friday.
