Israel Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With Novavax

Israel's Ministry of Health has agreed to purchase Novavax Inc's NVAX protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
- Novavax will provide an initial 5 million doses of its protein-based vaccine with an option for Israel to purchase an additional 5 million doses.
- Novavax will work with the Ministry of Health to obtain the necessary authorizations and finalize plans for distribution in Israel pending regulatory approval.
- Related: Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron.
- Novavax received conditional marketing authorization for NVX-CoV2373 in the European Union and an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization.
- Also See: Novavax Scores Approval From Australian Regulator For COVID-19 Vaccine.
- The Company submitted its complete chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) data package to the FDA at the end of 2021.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 6.79% at $77.87 during the market session on the last check Friday.
