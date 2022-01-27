Cue Pharma Posts Two Responses From CUE-101 Combo In Head & Neck Cancer

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Early data from a trial evaluating Cue Biopharma Inc's CUE CUE-101 combined with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) demonstrated that two out of four patients in dose-escalation cohorts had partial responses.
- The other two patients are showing reductions in target lesions.
- CUE-101, which targets IL-2, is under development as a potential third-line treatment for HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
- CUE-101 + pembrolizumab combination therapy is under examination as a front-line treatment.
- Updated data on the dose-expansion CUE-101 as a monotherapy trial showed a 50% clinical benefit rate.
- The Company plans to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CUE-102, another candidate from IL-2 based CUE-100 series, in Q1 of 2022.
- In January, the Company received a $3 million milestone payment from LG Chem Life Sciences under an agreement for CUE-102.
- Price Action: CUE shares closed at $10.60 on Wednesday.
