CNS Pharmaceuticals Marks Milestone In Pursuit Of Berubicin Approval For GBM

CNS Pharmaceuticals received approval from swissethics for its potentially pivotal study of Berubicin, a novel anthracycline for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (“GBM”)

The approval is the first from a European Ethics Committee

The company, which dosed the first patients in its Berubicin program in September, has selected multiple clinical sites across the U.S., Spain, France, Italy, and Switzerland

CNS recently closed an $11.5 million private placement

It intends to use the net proceeds to fund its clinical trials and preclinical programs, other R&D programs, and for general corporate purposes

Clinical stage biotechnology company CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP is celebrating a significant milestone as it journeys toward its potentially pivotal study of Berubicin for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (“GBM”). The company announced December 2 that it had received approval from swissethics, the umbrella organization of the cantonal Ethics Committees in Switzerland (https://ibn.fm/NisfL).

The first from a European Ethics Committee, the approval partly fulfills CNS’s goal of seeing Berubicin approved for the potential treatment of GBM globally. “This terrible disease does not discriminate on the basis of geography or anything else: Patients in Europe are as desperate as patients in the…

