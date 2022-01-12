 Skip to main content

Immix's Lead Program Shows 50% Response Rate In Resistant Cancer In Animal Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 8:43am   Comments
Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) announced preclinical data of its lead program, IMX-110.

  • The data showed that IMX-110 produced a 50% response rate in first-line-therapy-resistant cancer - soft tissue sarcoma (STS) mouse study, surpassing the STS standard of care doxorubicin’s 0% response rate in the same mouse study.  
  • The responses were assessed by RECIST 1.1 criteria applied to mice, with progression assessed after one treatment cycle.
  • The FDA has approved orphan drug designation for IMX-110 for soft tissue sarcoma. The FDA has already approved rare pediatric disease designation to IMX-110 for pediatric cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma.
  • ImmixBio recently shared IMX-110 clinical data across multiple STS subtypes in several heavily pretreated patients demonstrating median progression-free survival (PFS) of 4 months.
  • Zero drug-related severe adverse events and dose interruptions due to toxicity were observed. 
  • Price Action: IMMX shares are up 31.7% at $7.15 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

