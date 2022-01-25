 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Imara To Start Testing Tovinontrine In Heart Failure Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Share:
Imara To Start Testing Tovinontrine In Heart Failure Patients

The FDA signed off Imara Inc's (NASDAQ: IMRA) investigational new drug (IND) application for tovinontrine (IMR-687) in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

  • The Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in Q2 of 2022 to evaluate tovinontrine in patients 45 years of age or older with persistent HFpEF symptoms.
  • The Phase 2 HFpEF trial will be a randomized, placebo-controlled study of approximately 170 patients. Trial subjects will be dosed for 16 weeks. 
  • The primary endpoint will be a change in NT-proBNP, with secondary endpoints that include safety and tolerability and quality of life measures. 
  • Exploratory measures include a clinical composite score, a 6-minute walk test, and cardiac structure & function evaluation.
  • Related: Imara Changes Primary Endpoint In Mid-Stage Sickle Cell Disease Trial.
  • Tovinontrine is a highly selective and potent small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase-9 (PDE9). 
  • PDE9 selectively degrades cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), an active signaling molecule that plays a role in vascular biology and hemoglobin production. 
  • Price Action: IMRA shares are down 5.10% at $1.49 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMRA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Starts Omicron-Specific Vaccine Study, J&J Misses On Topline, Sierra Oncology Reports Positive Data
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com