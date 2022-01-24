 Skip to main content

FDA Clears Lyell Immunopharma' LYL132 Trial For Solid Tumors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:39pm   Comments
FDA Clears Lyell Immunopharma' LYL132 Trial For Solid Tumors

The FDA has cleared Lyell Immunopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: LYEL) Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1 trial for LYL132 in solid tumors.

  • LYL132 is an investigational T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy for patients with solid tumors expressing New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1 (NY-ESO-1).
  • LYL132 incorporates Epi-R, Lyell's epigenetic reprogramming technology, and is under investigation as a potential next-generation enhancement to letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel), a GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) TCR therapy targeting NY-ESO-1.
  • "Clearance of the second IND incorporating Lyell's novel reprogramming technologies is another important milestone for Lyell, especially coming within a month of FDA clearance of an IND for LYL797, our lead CAR program," said Liz Homans, CEO of Lyell.
  • The planned Phase 1 trial will assess LYL132 in patients with NY-ESO-1+ advanced synovial sarcoma (SS) or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS). 
  • Lyell will manufacture LYL132 in its LyFE Manufacturing Center, and GSK will conduct the Phase 1 trial.
  • Price Action: LYEL shares are down 4.30% at $5.01 during the market session on the last check Monday.

