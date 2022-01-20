 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sputnik V Associated With Higher Antibody Levels Against Omicron Than Pfizer, Study Shows: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Sputnik V Associated With Higher Antibody Levels Against Omicron Than Pfizer, Study Shows: Reuters

According to a small preliminary laboratory study, omicron-neutralizing antibodies in people vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine did not decline as much as of those after Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 shots.

  • The joint Russian-Italian study was funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets Sputnik V abroad.
  • The study compared the blood serum of people who had received the different vaccines taken three to six months after the second dose of a vaccine, Reuters reported.
  • Data showed that the levels of antibodies in recipients of two doses of Sputnik V (n=51) were more resistant to omicron than in those vaccinated with Pfizer (n=17).
  • The preliminary study that will seek certification by peer review showed that omicron-specific neutralizing antibodies were detected in the blood serum of 74.2% of the people vaccinated with Sputnik and 56.9% of those immunized with Pfizer / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).
  • Also See: 4 Shots Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Not Enough To Prevent Omicron Infection, Say Israeli Researchers.
  • An earlier preliminary study by the Gamaleya Institute, the developer of Sputnik V, showed that a booster shot of Sputnik Light vaccine provided a stronger antibody response against omicron than the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine alone.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is up 0.10% at $53.60, BNTX stock is down 0.55% at $160.78 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Novavax Scores Approval From Australian Regulator For COVID-19 Vaccine
Booster Shots Might Not Be Enough to Beat Omicron, According to Some Nanotech Experts
Pfizer's COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Shows In-Vitro Efficacy Against Omicron Variant
This Is What Whales Are Betting On BioNTech
Why Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech And Novavax Shares Are Falling Today
Todos Medical Releases Videos of Recent CEO Interviews with Fox Business, NewsMax and Black News Channel on COVID Testing & Treatment Strategies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com