Sputnik V Associated With Higher Antibody Levels Against Omicron Than Pfizer, Study Shows: Reuters

According to a small preliminary laboratory study, omicron-neutralizing antibodies in people vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine did not decline as much as of those after Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 shots.

The joint Russian-Italian study was funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund , which markets Sputnik V abroad.

The study compared the blood serum of people who had received the different vaccines taken three to six months after the second dose of a vaccine, Reuters reported.

Data showed that the levels of antibodies in recipients of two doses of Sputnik V (n=51) were more resistant to omicron than in those vaccinated with Pfizer (n=17).

The preliminary study that will seek certification by peer review showed that omicron-specific neutralizing antibodies were detected in the blood serum of 74.2% of the people vaccinated with Sputnik and 56.9% of those immunized with Pfizer / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).

(NASDAQ: BNTX). Also See: 4 Shots Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Not Enough To Prevent Omicron Infection, Say Israeli Researchers.

An earlier preliminary study by the Gamaleya Institute, the developer of Sputnik V, showed that a booster shot of Sputnik Light vaccine provided a stronger antibody response against omicron than the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine alone.

