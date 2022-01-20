 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Viatris Recalls One Batch Of Diabetes Treatment Semglee Citing Missing Label Risks
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Viatris Recalls One Batch Of Diabetes Treatment Semglee Citing Missing Label Risks

Viatris Inc's (NASDAQ: VTRS) Mylan will pull one batch of non-interchangeable Semglee, also known as insulin glargine injection. 

  • The Company cited the risk of the label is missing on some prefilled pens contained inside labeled cartons of the drug.
  • The recall doesn't cover Viatris' recently launched interchangeable Semglee biosimilars, which come in branded and unbranded formats.
  • The lot in question was produced by Biocon and distributed by Mylan in the U.S. between May 11, 2021, and Nov. 11, 2021. 
  • According to the release, the batch, which contains cartons of five 3-ml prefilled Semglee pens, was due to expire in August 2022.
  • Viatris did not say how many five-pen cartons were in the lot. 
  • The labeling glitch could pose problems for patients who use both long- and short-acting insulin to manage their diabetes, Viatris warned. 
  • Patients could accidentally take the wrong insulin, which could hamper glycemic control, resulting in serious health risks.
  • As of Wednesday, Viatris had not received any safety reports linked to the recall.
  • Price Action: VTRS shares are up 0.28% at $14.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VTRS)

10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021
Jim Cramer Shares His Warning On Nio, Expresses Support For TJX And More
India's Biocon Mulls Merger Of Biosimilar Business With Mylan: Moneycontrol
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Backs Merck's Oral COVID-19 Treatment; Regulatory Setbacks For CTI Biopharma, BioXcel; Favorable Ruling For Viatris In Tecfidera Patent Case
Biogen Loses Bid To Revive Tecfidera Drug Patent: Bloomberg
7 Stocks 'On Sale' This Holiday Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs DiabetesBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com