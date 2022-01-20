Viatris Recalls One Batch Of Diabetes Treatment Semglee Citing Missing Label Risks
Viatris Inc's (NASDAQ: VTRS) Mylan will pull one batch of non-interchangeable Semglee, also known as insulin glargine injection.
- The Company cited the risk of the label is missing on some prefilled pens contained inside labeled cartons of the drug.
- The recall doesn't cover Viatris' recently launched interchangeable Semglee biosimilars, which come in branded and unbranded formats.
- The lot in question was produced by Biocon and distributed by Mylan in the U.S. between May 11, 2021, and Nov. 11, 2021.
- According to the release, the batch, which contains cartons of five 3-ml prefilled Semglee pens, was due to expire in August 2022.
- Viatris did not say how many five-pen cartons were in the lot.
- The labeling glitch could pose problems for patients who use both long- and short-acting insulin to manage their diabetes, Viatris warned.
- Patients could accidentally take the wrong insulin, which could hamper glycemic control, resulting in serious health risks.
- As of Wednesday, Viatris had not received any safety reports linked to the recall.
- Price Action: VTRS shares are up 0.28% at $14.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
