 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Design Therapeutics Shares Fall As Goldman Sachs Initiates With Sell Rating
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
Design Therapeutics Shares Fall As Goldman Sachs Initiates With Sell Rating

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) with a Sell rating and a $10 price target. 

  • The analyst Madhu Kumar has caution about the Company's lead indication of Friedreich ataxia. 
  • Natural history studies provide little support that differences in FXN levels will shift the FA disease course. 
  • At the same time, high-dose nicotinamide has already achieved clinically meaningful FXN induction with the minimal observed change in clinical effect in FA patients, Kumar tells investors in a research note. 
  • He believes Design shares are "priced with little room for error."
  • In September, the Company posted new preclinical data from its novel DM1 GeneTAC program.
  • The data demonstrated DM1 GeneTAC's potential to potently and selectively block the mutant DMPK gene expression in DM1 patient cells. 
  • Reduction of nuclear foci was associated with clear correction of splicing defects involved in the multi-system pathophysiology of DM1.
  • Price Action: DSGN shares are down 4.85% at $14.13 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for DSGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnSell
Apr 2021SVB LeerinkInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Apr 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DSGN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSGN)

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MTNJP MorganMaintains314.0
SIJP MorganMaintains200.0
DFSJP MorganMaintains142.0
COFJP MorganMaintains177.0
ASHJP MorganMaintains107.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com