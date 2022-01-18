 Skip to main content

FDA Issues Clinical Hold On Dyne's IND For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:33am   Comments
The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Dyne Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: DYN) investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a clinical trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to skipping exon 51. 

  • Dyne received a clinical hold letter from the FDA on Friday, January 14, requesting additional clinical and non-clinical information for DYNE-251. 
  • The Company expects to submit to the FDA its response with data from existing and ongoing studies in Q2 of 2022.
  • Related: Dyne Therapeutics Highlights New Preclinical Data For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program.
  • If satisfactory to the FDA, dosing patients in a Phase 1/2 multiple ascending dose trial of DYNE-251 by mid-2022 per its current guidance.
  • As previously announced, the Company expects to submit an IND for DYNE-101 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) during Q1 of 2022 and dosing patients in a planned MAD clinical trial mid-2022.
  • Price Action: DYN shares are down 15.1% at $7.89 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

