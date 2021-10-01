 Skip to main content

Dyne Therapeutics Highlights New Preclinical Data For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 10:21am   Comments
  • Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) has announced new data presented today during the 2021 Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) program.
  • DMD is a rare disease caused by mutations in the gene that encodes for dystrophin, a protein critical for the normal function of muscle cells. 
  • Dyne's FORCE platform targets the transferrin 1 receptor, which is highly expressed on the surface of muscle cells. 
  • The level of dystrophin expression achieved with FORCE after a single dose in the mdx mouse model was substantial. 
  • The dystrophin protein was widely expressed, with at least 80% dystrophin-positive fibers in skeletal and cardiac muscle.
  • Lead DMD program DYNE-251 achieved Exon 51 Skipping of 52% in the diaphragm and 43% in the heart in non-human primates.
  • It was well tolerated in GLP toxicology Study.
  • Related: Dyne Therapeutics' Myotonic Dystrophy Gene Therapy Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Studies.
  • Price Action: DYN stock is down 1.66% at $15.97 during the market session on the last check Friday.

