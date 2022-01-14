 Skip to main content

FDA Approves Zoetis' Solensia To Control Osteoarthritis Pain In Cats
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 6:03am   Comments
The FDA has approved Zoetis Inc's (NYSE: ZTS) Solensia (frunevetmab injection) to control the pain of osteoarthritis (OA) in cats, helping improve their mobility, comfort, and overall well-being. 

  • Solensia, prescribed as a once-monthly injection administered in the veterinary clinic, controls OA pain by targeting Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a key driver in OA pain.
  • The drug is the first and only injectable monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for feline OA pain approved in the U.S.
  • After a single treatment, Solensia noticeably reduced OA pain. 77% of cat owners experienced seeing improvement in signs of pain after monthly treatment with Solensia in a 3-month study. 
  • Also See: Zoetis Raises FY22 Dividend By 30%, Announces New Buyback Program Of $3.5B.
  • In comparison, 67% of cat owners experienced an improvement in their cat's pain signs in the placebo group. 
  • Solensia was found to be well-tolerated: the most common side effects were vomiting and injection site pain.
  • Solensia is expected to be available to veterinarians in 2H of 2022. It is approved in the European Union and has been available to veterinarians since May 2021.
  • Price Action: ZTS shares closed lower by 2.73% at $207.00 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

