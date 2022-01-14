FDA Approves Zoetis' Solensia To Control Osteoarthritis Pain In Cats
The FDA has approved Zoetis Inc's (NYSE: ZTS) Solensia (frunevetmab injection) to control the pain of osteoarthritis (OA) in cats, helping improve their mobility, comfort, and overall well-being.
- Solensia, prescribed as a once-monthly injection administered in the veterinary clinic, controls OA pain by targeting Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a key driver in OA pain.
- The drug is the first and only injectable monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for feline OA pain approved in the U.S.
- After a single treatment, Solensia noticeably reduced OA pain. 77% of cat owners experienced seeing improvement in signs of pain after monthly treatment with Solensia in a 3-month study.
- In comparison, 67% of cat owners experienced an improvement in their cat's pain signs in the placebo group.
- Solensia was found to be well-tolerated: the most common side effects were vomiting and injection site pain.
- Solensia is expected to be available to veterinarians in 2H of 2022. It is approved in the European Union and has been available to veterinarians since May 2021.
- Price Action: ZTS shares closed lower by 2.73% at $207.00 on Thursday.
