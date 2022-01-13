Puma Biotech's Nerlynx Included In NCCN Guidelines For Breast Cancer
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) has been updated for breast cancer treatment and includes two essential changes for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) Nerlynx (neratinib).
- The first update added Nerlynx to the body of the guidelines for treating adjuvant HER2-positive Breast Cancer, with a recommendation for considering extended adjuvant neratinib for patients with HR-positive, HER2-positive disease with a perceived high risk of recurrence.
- The second update involved the inclusion of dose escalation to improve the tolerability of neratinib in the treatment of adjuvant HER2-positive Breast Cancer.
- Up to 20% of patients with breast cancer tumors over-express the HER2 protein (HER2-positive disease), and in the ExteNET study, 57% of patients were found to have hormone-receptor-positive tumors.
- HER2-positive breast cancer is often more aggressive than other types of breast cancer, increasing the risk of disease progression and death.
- Price Action: PBYI shares are trading 9.16% higher at $2.86 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
