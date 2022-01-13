 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Puma Biotech's Nerlynx Included In NCCN Guidelines For Breast Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 6:25am   Comments
Share:
Puma Biotech's Nerlynx Included In NCCN Guidelines For Breast Cancer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) has been updated for breast cancer treatment and includes two essential changes for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) Nerlynx (neratinib).

  • The first update added Nerlynx to the body of the guidelines for treating adjuvant HER2-positive Breast Cancer, with a recommendation for considering extended adjuvant neratinib for patients with HR-positive, HER2-positive disease with a perceived high risk of recurrence.
  • The second update involved the inclusion of dose escalation to improve the tolerability of neratinib in the treatment of adjuvant HER2-positive Breast Cancer. 
  • Related: Puma Biotech's Neratinib Fails To Extend Overall Survival In Brain Cancer Trial.
  • Up to 20% of patients with breast cancer tumors over-express the HER2 protein (HER2-positive disease), and in the ExteNET study, 57% of patients were found to have hormone-receptor-positive tumors. 
  • HER2-positive breast cancer is often more aggressive than other types of breast cancer, increasing the risk of disease progression and death.
  • Price Action: PBYI shares are trading 9.16% higher at $2.86 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PBYI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Sings Metabolic Disorder Drug Pact, Moderna Reports Positive Flu Vaccine Data, Halozyme To Buy Back Shares
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kura's Blood Cancer Drug Study Gets Partial Clinical Hold, Takeda FDA Nod, Puma Breast Cancer Treatment Gets Patent Extension
Puma Biotech's Neratinib Fails To Extend Overall Survival In Brain Cancer Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com