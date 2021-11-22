 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Puma Biotech's Neratinib Fails To Extend Overall Survival In Brain Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 6:48am   Comments
Share:
Puma Biotech's Neratinib Fails To Extend Overall Survival In Brain Cancer Trial
  • Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYIannounced interim data from the neratinib arm of Phase 2 INSIGhT Trial in newly diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma with IDH R132H mutation-negative. 
  • In the intent-to-treat population, progression-free survival (PFS) was not significantly longer with neratinib (median 6.0 months) versus the control arm (median 4.7 months).
  • Also, there was no significant improvement in overall survival (OS) between neratinib (median 13.8 months) vs. the control arm (14.7 months). 
  • For patients with activation of the EGFR pathway, PFS was significantly longer with neratinib (median 6.3 months) vs. the control arm (4.6 months).
  • However, there was no significant improvement in OS between neratinib (median 14.4 months) vs. the control arm (15.3 months).
  • Neratinib was generally well-tolerated in the trial, and toxicities for neratinib were similar to those previously described. 
  • For the 81 patients treated with neratinib, there were 6 cases (7.4%) of grade 3 diarrhea and no cases of grade 4 diarrhea. No new toxicity signals were identified in the trial.
  • Related: Puma Biotech's Nerlynx Wins Canadian Approval In HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer.
  • Price Action: PBYI shares closed at $3.42 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PBYI)

92 Biggest Movers From Friday
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx's Zyesami Face Regulatory Rejection, Puma Slumps On Q3 Miss, Pfizer Has Good Tidings On Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Pill
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Oral COVID-19 Pill Authorized In UK, Novartis Cashes Out Of Roche, Chimerix Plunges On Data, Evotec IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: brain cancer Brain Tumor BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com