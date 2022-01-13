 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca Sells Additional Half-Million Doses Of Its COVID-19 Antibody To US
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 7:14am   Comments
AstraZeneca Sells Additional Half-Million Doses Of Its COVID-19 Antibody To US

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, used to prevent COVID-19.

  • The Company said the delivery of the doses was expected in Q1 of 2022, and more details about the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.
  • The additional doses will add to the previous purchase of 700,000 doses of the antibody therapy.
  • In December, the antibody showed it retained neutralizing activity against the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant in a lab study. 
  • The FDA last month authorized Evusheld to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.
  • The Company said it is the only antibody therapy authorized in the United States to prevent COVID-19 symptoms before virus exposure.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are -0.2% at $58.39 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

