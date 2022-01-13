AstraZeneca Sells Additional Half-Million Doses Of Its COVID-19 Antibody To US
AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, used to prevent COVID-19.
- The Company said the delivery of the doses was expected in Q1 of 2022, and more details about the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.
- The additional doses will add to the previous purchase of 700,000 doses of the antibody therapy.
- In December, the antibody showed it retained neutralizing activity against the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant in a lab study.
- The FDA last month authorized Evusheld to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.
- The Company said it is the only antibody therapy authorized in the United States to prevent COVID-19 symptoms before virus exposure.
- Price Action: AZN shares are -0.2% at $58.39 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General