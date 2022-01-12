Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets OK In South Korea
Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine has swung an OK in South Korea, where it will be manufactured and marketed by SK bioscience.
- The shot will be available to adults 18 years and older.
- SK bioscience already has an advanced purchase agreement with the government for 40 million doses, according to Novavax.
- "Novavax is proud to bring our COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea at a critical time in the pandemic as both the Delta and Omicron variants have taken hold," CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement.
- Related: Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron.
- The shot dubbed Nuvaxovid in South Korea has also received authorization from the WHO and in Europe, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
- Novavax has still not filed with the FDA. At the end of 2021, Novavax submitted its complete chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) data package to the FDA.
- The vaccine is also under review by multiple additional regulatory agencies worldwide, and it expects to receive additional worldwide authorizations in 1H of 2022.
- On Wednesday, the company said it was still a month away from filing in the US.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are down 0.68% at $129.79 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General