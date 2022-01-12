 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets OK In South Korea
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 10:40am   Comments
Share:
Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets OK In South Korea

Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAXCOVID-19 vaccine has swung an OK in South Korea, where it will be manufactured and marketed by SK bioscience.

  • The shot will be available to adults 18 years and older. 
  • SK bioscience already has an advanced purchase agreement with the government for 40 million doses, according to Novavax.
  • "Novavax is proud to bring our COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea at a critical time in the pandemic as both the Delta and Omicron variants have taken hold," CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement.
  • Related: Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron.
  • The shot dubbed Nuvaxovid in South Korea has also received authorization from the WHO and in Europe, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
  • Novavax has still not filed with the FDA. At the end of 2021, Novavax submitted its complete chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) data package to the FDA.
  • The vaccine is also under review by multiple additional regulatory agencies worldwide, and it expects to receive additional worldwide authorizations in 1H of 2022. 
  • On Wednesday, the company said it was still a month away from filing in the US.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are down 0.68% at $129.79 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

Novavax Whale Trades Spotted
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Novavax
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?
This Industry Grew During Covid, Against All Odds: Here's Why You Should Consider Investing
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com