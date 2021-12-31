 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading lower Friday following reports suggesting that the company could have trouble meeting its 2022 vaccine targets.

Novavax's ability to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and to produce enough doses in manufacturing sites other than India's Serum Institute remains in question, according to a Politico report.

The report suggests that Novavax could "struggle to meet its 2022 targets" if it does not receive clearance to produce vaccines at the company's U.S. and European locations, citing two senior officials working on the Biden administration’s international pandemic response.

See Also: Novavax Falls Below Support: What Does This Mean For The Vaccine Stock?

Novavax also announced Friday that it submitted the final data package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in order to fulfill the prerequisites for the emergency use authorization application request for its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373.

"Novavax is committed to delivering our protein-based vaccine in the United States, where the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve with the emergence of new variants, ongoing need to ensure primary vaccination for the eligible population, and need for boosting," said Stanley Erck, president and CEO of Novavax.

See Also: Why Xeris Biopharma Shares Are Rising Today

NVAX Price Action: Novavax has traded as low as $109.01 and as high as $331.68 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.58% at $147.75 Friday afternoon.

Photo: Maryland GovPics from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

This Industry Grew During Covid, Against All Odds: Here's Why You Should Consider Investing
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Novavax Whale Trades For December 28
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Novavax Falls Below Support: What Does This Mean For The Vaccine Stock?
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stanley Erck why it's movingNews FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com