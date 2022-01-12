 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Immuron Shares Rally On US Department Of Defense Funding Of A$6.2M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 8:22am   Comments
Share:
Immuron Shares Rally On US Department Of Defense Funding Of A$6.2M

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) has received funding of A$6.2 ($4.45) million from the U.S Department of Defense to examine a dosing regimen for Travelan more suited for use by the military.

  • The Company has received A$4.8 million funding from the U.S. Department of Defense for Travelan and A$1.4 million from the U.S Naval Medical Research Center to support the Travelan clinical development effort.
  • This single larger dosing regime is potentially more amenable for use in military populations. 
  • Related: Immuron's IMM-124E Shows Antiviral T-Cell Immunity, Potential For COVID-19.
  • Up to 60 volunteers will be enrolled in the clinical study and randomly assigned to receive a once-daily dose of 1200 mg of Travelan or placebo. 
  • A project kickoff meeting for this award has been scheduled for the end of January with the U.S Government sponsors.
  • Two company-sponsored clinical studies have demonstrated that Travelan conferred 84% to over 90% protective efficacy against moderate to severe diarrhea upon challenge with ETEC compared to a placebo. 
  • These clinical studies were performed using two different doses of Travelan (200 mg and 400 mg), administered three times a day.
  • Price Action: IMRN shares are up 66.4% at $4.36 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMRN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Government Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com