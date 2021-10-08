Immuron's IMM-124E Shows Antiviral T-Cell Immunity, Potential For COVID-19
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) has announced a recent publication of antiviral data from the IMM-124E preclinical and Phase 1/2a trials.
- The studies were conducted independently by the Hadassah Medical Center, Israel.
- IMM124E is used to manufacture Immuron's flagship commercially available and over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplements Travelan and Protectyn.
- The paper examines the ability of IMM-124E to promote antiviral interferon-γ (IFNγ) T cell responses in a mouse model and five healthy human volunteers.
- The research study aimed to determine the ability of IMM-124E to promote antiviral interferon γ (IFNγ) T cell responses.
- In the preclinical study, data showed that IMM124E enhanced antiviral immunity across the viral strains tested. A similar response was observed in the human study.
- Healthy volunteers received IMM-124E orally, at a daily dose of 600 mg for four consecutive days and 1200 mg for an additional day.
- The preliminary clinical data suggested a similar effect in humans in augmenting antiviral responses against COVID-19 and Hepatitis B.
- Immuron previously reported research investigations on IMM-124E demonstrated neutralizing activity against COVID-19 infection.
- Price Action: IMRN stock is up 11.90% at $3.94 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
