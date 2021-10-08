 Skip to main content

Immuron's IMM-124E Shows Antiviral T-Cell Immunity, Potential For COVID-19
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:10am   Comments
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) has announced a recent publication of antiviral data from the IMM-124E preclinical and Phase 1/2a trials.
  • The studies were conducted independently by the Hadassah Medical Center, Israel.
  • IMM124E is used to manufacture Immuron's flagship commercially available and over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplements Travelan and Protectyn. 
  • The paper examines the ability of IMM-124E to promote antiviral interferon-γ (IFNγ) T cell responses in a mouse model and five healthy human volunteers. 
  • The research study aimed to determine the ability of IMM-124E to promote antiviral interferon γ (IFNγ) T cell responses. 
  • In the preclinical study, data showed that IMM124E enhanced antiviral immunity across the viral strains tested. A similar response was observed in the human study. 
  • Healthy volunteers received IMM-124E orally, at a daily dose of 600 mg for four consecutive days and 1200 mg for an additional day. 
  • The preliminary clinical data suggested a similar effect in humans in augmenting antiviral responses against COVID-19 and Hepatitis B. 
  • Immuron previously reported research investigations on IMM-124E demonstrated neutralizing activity against COVID-19 infection.
  • Price Action: IMRN stock is up 11.90% at $3.94 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

