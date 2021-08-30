 Skip to main content

Respiratory Viral Infections-Focused Revelation Biosciences Turns To SPAC Deal For NASDAQ Debut
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
  • Revelation Biosciences Inc is joining Petra Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ: PAIC) to create a NASDAQ-listed company with an enterprise value of $128 million
  • The merger is expected to close in Q4 2021, and the combined company will be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol REVB.
  • Revelation will pocket $73 million through the merger and use the money to advance REVTx-99, a nasal drop formulation designed to stimulate the innate immune system via TLR4-TRIF pathway agonism. 
  • In a 48-subject phase 1 trial, Revelation linked REVTx-99 to increased intranasal levels of the cytokine IP-10. 
  • Revelation identified IP-10 as the key cytokine of interest because it is upregulated in response to respiratory viral infection and linked to clinical efficacy in challenge studies. 
  • With phase 1 proof-of-principle data in hand, Revelation is now gearing up for further development. 
  • A 60-subject phase 2 influenza viral challenge study is slated to start in Q1 of 2022. 
  • REVTx-99 is also in development to treat chronic nasal congestion, with a phase 1 trial set to start this year.
  • The same platform has generated a second, earlier-stage candidate, REVTx-200. Revelation sees the follow-up prospect as a way to improve the immune response to intramuscular vaccines. 
  • Price Action: PAIC stock is up 0.05% at $10.06 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

