Sana Biotechnology Inks Two Licensing Pacts For Targets Against Hematological Malignancies
Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) has obtained non-exclusive commercial rights to a clinically validated fully-human BCMA CAR construct from IASO Biotherapeutics and Innovent Biologics.
- The constructs can be used in certain in vivo gene therapy and ex vivo hypoimmune cell therapy applications.
- IASO Bio and Innovent will receive an upfront payment and are entitled to receive up to approximately $204 million in potential development and regulatory milestone payments across up to six products, as well as royalties.
- B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) has been validated as a target for autologous CAR T therapy in relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.
- Separately, Sana Biotechnology has entered into an agreement with the National Cancer Institution (NCI) for worldwide exclusive commercial rights to the NIH's CD22 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) with a fully-human binder for use in certain in vivo gene therapy and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T applications for B cell malignancies.
- Sana agreed to pay the NIH an upfront amount, certain milestone payments, and royalties on net sales of royalty-bearing products.
- Price Action: SANA shares closed 3.30% lower at $12.30 on Monday.
