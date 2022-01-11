 Skip to main content

FDA Issues Clinical Hold On Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 6:46am   Comments
FDA Issues Clinical Hold On Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Program

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has received an FDA clinical hold letter in response to its recently submitted IND requesting further information related to the preparation and administration of IMM-BCP-01 at clinical sites.

  • The Company has already initiated the requisite work and expects to provide the requested information quickly.
  • Related: Why Are Immunome Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Unrelated, the FDA also guided on the clinical protocol for IMM-BCP-01, including patient selection criteria.
  • The U.S. Department of Defense funded the investigational work.
  • In December, Immunome said that it expects its antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, to neutralize the omicron variant
  • The Company is working to confirm this activity in laboratory testing and expects initial results to be available in January 2022.
  • Price Action: IMNM shares are down 9.40% at $10.50 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

