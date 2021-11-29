 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Immunome Shares Trading Higher Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Immunome Shares Trading Higher Today?

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for IMM-BCP-01, a three-antibody cocktail, for the treatment of COVID-19.

  • IMM-BCP-01 is a three-antibody cocktail targeting non-overlapping regions of the Spike protein.
  • It elicits multi-modal activity in preclinical testing, including ACE2 and non-ACE2 dependent neutralization and inducing natural viral clearance mechanisms.
  • Related Link: Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Two Variant Strains In Animal Studies.
  • The cocktail significantly reduces the viral load in the lungs of the hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2. It broadly neutralizes current and former variants of concern, including the Delta variant, in in vitro testing.
  • Immunome plans to initiate a placebo-controlled dose-escalation study of IMM-BCP-01 in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: IMNM shares are up 9.37% at $18.56 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMNM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2021
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus why it's movingBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com