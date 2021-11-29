Why Are Immunome Shares Trading Higher Today?
Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for IMM-BCP-01, a three-antibody cocktail, for the treatment of COVID-19.
- IMM-BCP-01 is a three-antibody cocktail targeting non-overlapping regions of the Spike protein.
- It elicits multi-modal activity in preclinical testing, including ACE2 and non-ACE2 dependent neutralization and inducing natural viral clearance mechanisms.
- The cocktail significantly reduces the viral load in the lungs of the hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2. It broadly neutralizes current and former variants of concern, including the Delta variant, in in vitro testing.
- Immunome plans to initiate a placebo-controlled dose-escalation study of IMM-BCP-01 in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.
- Price Action: IMNM shares are up 9.37% at $18.56 during the market session on the last check Monday.
