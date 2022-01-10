Galmed's Potential Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Shows Encouraging Action In Early Study
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) posted results of the Phase 1 trial of Amilo-5MER in healthy volunteers.
- Amilo-5MER is a synthetic peptide consisting of 5 amino acids that significantly reduces symptoms and histopathological hallmarks of Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in animal models (TNBS, DSS).
- TNBS and DSS are well-established and widely recognized models of acute colitis.
- Related: Galmed's NASH Candidate Shows Clinically Significant Effect On Fibrosis Improvement.
- Amilo-5MER also showed anti-inflammatory effects in animal models of multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.
- Amilo-5MER binds with high affinity to pro-inflammatory amyloid proteins, preventing polymerization of Serum Amyloid A (SAA) monomers and thereby interfering with SAA-induced immune cell activation.
- All doses of Amilo-5MER were well tolerated with no clinically significant adverse events, and none considered related to the investigational product.
- The company plans to submit an IND for mild to moderate ulcerative colitis in 2022.
- Price Action: GLMD shares are down 10.9% at $1.68 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General