 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Galmed's Potential Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Shows Encouraging Action In Early Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 9:14am   Comments
Share:
Galmed's Potential Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Shows Encouraging Action In Early Study

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMDposted results of the Phase 1 trial of Amilo-5MER in healthy volunteers.

  • Amilo-5MER is a synthetic peptide consisting of 5 amino acids that significantly reduces symptoms and histopathological hallmarks of Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in animal models (TNBS, DSS). 
  • TNBS and DSS are well-established and widely recognized models of acute colitis. 
  • Related: Galmed's NASH Candidate Shows Clinically Significant Effect On Fibrosis Improvement.
  • Amilo-5MER also showed anti-inflammatory effects in animal models of multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. 
  • Amilo-5MER binds with high affinity to pro-inflammatory amyloid proteins, preventing polymerization of Serum Amyloid A (SAA) monomers and thereby interfering with SAA-induced immune cell activation.  
  • All doses of Amilo-5MER were well tolerated with no clinically significant adverse events, and none considered related to the investigational product. 
  • The company plans to submit an IND for mild to moderate ulcerative colitis in 2022.
  • Price Action: GLMD shares are down 10.9% at $1.68 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLMD)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com