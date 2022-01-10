 Skip to main content

Ocugen Reveals Data From Bharat Biotech Partnered Covaxin Booster Dose
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 5:40am   Comments
Ocugen Reveals Data From Bharat Biotech Partnered Covaxin Booster Dose

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate generated over a 10-fold increase in antibody levels across a range of coronavirus variants.

  • Disclosing the Phase 2 data posted by its partner Bharat Biotech for Covaxin, Ocugen said that the studies on its effectiveness against the Omicron variant are ongoing. The results will be reported shortly.
  • In the analysis of those aged 12 – 64 years who received the additional dose six months after the second dose, the wild-type neutralizing antibodies (PRNT50) GMTs rose in a month from the second dose. 
  • Related Link: Ocugen Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Generates Immune Memory At Least 6 Months After Vaccination.
  • Even after six months from the second dose, the antibody levels were detectable in more than 75% of all subjects.
  • However, from a baseline at six months from the second dose, GMTs against Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus variants jumped 10·9, 161·0, 264·7, and 174·2 fold, respectively, a month after the booster.
  • The Company added that the data on the booster shot indicated no serious adverse events, including hospitalization or death. The study results are yet to undergo peer review.
  • In November, Covaxin was granted the Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organization.
  • In December, Covaxin generated a broad antibody response in 2-18 years compared to adults.
  • Price Action: OCGN shares are up 11.80% at $4.54 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

