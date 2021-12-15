 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ocugen Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Generates Immune Memory At Least 6 Months After Vaccination
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:
Ocugen Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Generates Immune Memory At Least 6 Months After Vaccination

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that immune response data following two doses of Covaxin from a third-party study were published on the preprint server, medRxiv

  • The data compared the immune memory response of 71 vaccinated and 73 naturally infected subjects with SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern, for up to six months. 
  • The study found that Covaxin generated a robust immune memory against spike and nucleoprotein comparable to that following natural COVID-19 infection for the levels of antibodies, memory B cells, and memory CD4+ T cells.  
  • In the analysis, Covaxin generated T-cells against both spike and nucleocapsid proteins in nearly 85% of subjects that persisted for at least six months. 
  • The data support previous findings that the COVID-19 candidate can induce long-term memory.
  • Ocugen is currently evaluating Covaxin against the Omicron variant and plans to share the data as soon as they are available.
  • Covaxin is an investigational vaccine candidate product in the U.S. It was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology. 
  • Price Action: OCGN shares are down 0.31% at $4.80 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCGN)

What's Going On With Ocugen Stock Today
How Are The Shorts Feeling About Ocugen Inc?
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com