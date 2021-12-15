Ocugen Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Generates Immune Memory At Least 6 Months After Vaccination
Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that immune response data following two doses of Covaxin from a third-party study were published on the preprint server, medRxiv.
- The data compared the immune memory response of 71 vaccinated and 73 naturally infected subjects with SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern, for up to six months.
- The study found that Covaxin generated a robust immune memory against spike and nucleoprotein comparable to that following natural COVID-19 infection for the levels of antibodies, memory B cells, and memory CD4+ T cells.
- In the analysis, Covaxin generated T-cells against both spike and nucleocapsid proteins in nearly 85% of subjects that persisted for at least six months.
- The data support previous findings that the COVID-19 candidate can induce long-term memory.
- Ocugen is currently evaluating Covaxin against the Omicron variant and plans to share the data as soon as they are available.
- Covaxin is an investigational vaccine candidate product in the U.S. It was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology.
- Price Action: OCGN shares are down 0.31% at $4.80 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General