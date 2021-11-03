Ocugen's India Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Gets WHO Approval: Report
- WHO's Technical Advisory Group has recommended the Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19, Covaxin.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the India-made vaccine.
- The World Health Organization's panel had last week sought additional clarifications from the firm.
- The Technical Advisory Group had met on October 26 and sought additional details from Bharat Biotech.
- Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2% protection against the new Delta variant.
- WHO's approval will open travel channels to several countries that are yet to include Covaxin in their approved list of vaccines.
- Additionally, Covaxin has been granted an extension of shelf life for up to 12 months from the date of manufacture by India's drug regulator.
- Covaxin initially had a shelf life of six months.
- Price Action: OCGN shares are down 4.47% at $14.98 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
