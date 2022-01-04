Reddy's To Launch Generic Version Of Merck's COVID-19 Drug At $0.50/Pill: Reuters
India-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) will launch its generic version of Merck Co & Inc's (NYSE: MRK) COVID-19 antiviral pill, reported Reuters.
- A company spokesperson said Reddy's would launch the molnupiravir generic at ₹35 ($0.4693) per capsule.
- The overall cost for a patient treated with a 5-day course of 40 capsules of the generic drug, sold under the name 'Molflu', will come up to ₹1,400 ($18.77). In the U.S., the treatment with Merck's pill costs $700.
- "Molflu is expected to be available from early next week in pharmacies throughout (India) with particular focus on states with a high caseload of COVID-19," the company spokesperson said.
- India last week gave emergency use approval to molnupiravir along with two vaccines.
- A total of 13 companies in India will make molnupiravir, the country's health minister said last week.
- Price Action: RDY shares are down 1.01% at $64.59, MRK shares are down 0.23% at $76.69 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
