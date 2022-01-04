 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reddy's To Launch Generic Version Of Merck's COVID-19 Drug At $0.50/Pill: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Reddy's To Launch Generic Version Of Merck's COVID-19 Drug At $0.50/Pill: Reuters

India-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY) will launch its generic version of Merck Co & Inc's (NYSE: MRK) COVID-19 antiviral pill, reported Reuters.

  • A company spokesperson said Reddy's would launch the molnupiravir generic at ₹35 ($0.4693) per capsule.
  • The overall cost for a patient treated with a 5-day course of 40 capsules of the generic drug, sold under the name 'Molflu', will come up to ₹1,400 ($18.77). In the U.S., the treatment with Merck's pill costs $700.
  • "Molflu is expected to be available from early next week in pharmacies throughout (India) with particular focus on states with a high caseload of COVID-19," the company spokesperson said.
  • India last week gave emergency use approval to molnupiravir along with two vaccines.
  • A total of 13 companies in India will make molnupiravir, the country's health minister said last week.
  • Price Action: RDY shares are down 1.01% at $64.59, MRK shares are down 0.23% at $76.69 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK + RDY)

Financial Stocks Could be Positioned to Kick Off the Q4 Earnings Season
Why Genprex Shares Are Soaring Today
Genprex's Lead Cancer Program Scores Second FDA Fast Track Tag For Lung Cancer Setting
These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021
Two Paths to End the Pandemic but the Hybrid Approach Looks Dominant
Holiday Shopping Saw Growth in Apparel and Jewelry
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com