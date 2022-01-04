 Skip to main content

Pfizer To Provide US Additional 10M Courses Of COVID-19 Oral Therapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 12:43pm   Comments
  • The U.S. government has committed to purchasing an additional 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 oral therapy, Paxlovid. 
  • This commitment will supplement the 10 million treatment courses previously contracted by the U.S. Government, bringing the total amount of treatment courses to 20 million. 
  • Collectively, approximately 10 million PAXLOVID treatment courses have been accelerated for delivery by the end of June, with the remaining 10 million to follow by the end of September.
  • The agency recently authorized the emergency use of Paxlovid for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 2.71% at $55.12 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

