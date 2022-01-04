Pfizer To Provide US Additional 10M Courses Of COVID-19 Oral Therapy
- The U.S. government has committed to purchasing an additional 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 oral therapy, Paxlovid.
- This commitment will supplement the 10 million treatment courses previously contracted by the U.S. Government, bringing the total amount of treatment courses to 20 million.
- Collectively, approximately 10 million PAXLOVID treatment courses have been accelerated for delivery by the end of June, with the remaining 10 million to follow by the end of September.
- The agency recently authorized the emergency use of Paxlovid for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 2.71% at $55.12 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
