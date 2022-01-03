Applied Therapeutics To Hold Filing FDA Application For AT-007 In Rare Metabolic Disorder
Following discussions with the FDA, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) has decided to hold on submitting a marketing application for AT-007 for Galactosemia pending additional talks with the agency.
- Although the Galactosemia program had previously been discussed for Accelerated Approval based on reduction in galactitol, the FDA has now indicated that clinical outcomes data will likely be required for approval.
- The ongoing ACTION-Galactosemia Kids Phase 3 study is evaluating AT-007 treatment vs. placebo on clinical outcomes over time, including cognition, speech, behavior, and motor skills.
- The first assessment will be completed in Q1 of 2022 and then every six months until the study reaches statistical significance.
- Galactosemia is a rare genetic metabolic disease that cannot metabolize the simple sugar galactose.
- When not appropriately metabolized, galactose is converted to the toxic metabolite, galactitol, which causes neurological complications, including deficiencies in speech, cognition, behavior, and motor skills.
