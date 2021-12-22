Todos Medical Appoints Valentino Smith, MBA as Vice President of Marketing

Company retains iiiNTENT SAAS artificial intelligence marketing service for Tollovid® and Tollovid Daily™ 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement products

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – December 20, 2021 - Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Valentino Smith, MBA as Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Smith brings over ten years of marketing experience to Todos, including brick & mortar and digital marketing for consumer packaged goods, healthcare services & information, over-the-counter (OTC) supplement and pharmaceutical products.

“I am very excited to be joining Todos, especially as the Company begins to market Tollovid and Tollovid Daily, and as the Company prepares to engage with regulatory agencies worldwide regarding Tollovir™, the Company’s oral antiviral drug candidate for COVID-19 is currently in a Phase 2 trial for hospitalized patients,” said Valentino Smith, MBA, Vice President of Marketing at Todos. “I see tremendous opportunity for growth and I’m looking forward to driving the effort going forward just as we are seeing a massive surge in the need for high throughput rapid turnaround SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing as the Omicron variant takes hold across the United States.”

Mr. Valentino joins Todos with over 10 years of marketing experience in healthcare. Most recently, Mr. Valentino was the Omni-Channel Engagement Lead for Novartis Oncology where he developed media plans and led the execution of global digital solutions for Piqray’s early launch. Prior to Novartis, Mr. Smith served as Associate Director of Global Marketing for Merck, where he drove scientific engagement plans with Medical Affairs by identifying new ways to interact and partner with healthcare professionals and various patient advocacy groups. Prior to Merck, Mr. Smith worked in various marketing roles at WebMD and McCann Healthcare / Grey Healthcare Group. Mr. Valentino is currently an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Marketing at Long Island University and received his undergraduate and MBA degrees from Long Island University.

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company retained the services of iiiNTENT, an artificial intelligence digital marketing software as a service (SAAS) to assist with the marketing of 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement immune support products Tollovid® and Tollovid Daily™.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Todos Medical on the pending marketing campaigns for Tollovid and Tollovid Daily,” said Chase Gibson, Co-CEO of iiiNTENT. “This appears to be an extremely timely product and we believe we can drive substantial traffic with high conversion rates given highly motivated personas we intend to target.”

“We are now in growth mode for our commercial products and services from our Tollovid & Tollovid Daily products to our COVID testing services that we are currently offering from our Provista Diagnostics CLIA/CAP laboratory,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Valentino’s extensive background in marketing key healthcare-based products at the highest levels has prepared him for the challenges in helping us engage with clients and customers for our diverse array of products & services that address key bottlenecks that currently exist in our healthcare system. We are also very excited about working with iiiNTENT to drive growth for our Tollovir brand of products, as we believe that could be a big driver of revenue growth heading into 2022.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 2021, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.

Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma targeting diagnostic and testing solutions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint-Venture is pursuing the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. The Company’s proprietary therapeutic candidate Tollovir™ is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Israel, and is preparing to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trials for both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients in Israel.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos is also distributing certain (COVID-19) testing materials and supplies to CLIA-certified labs in the United States. The products cover multiple suppliers of PCR testing kits, extraction kits, automation materials and supplies, as well as COVID-19 antibody and antigen testing kits.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

