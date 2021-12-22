 Skip to main content

Novavax Initiates Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 have been administered in an extension of PREVENT-19 Phase 3 trial. 

  • All PREVENT-19 trial participants are now eligible to receive a third booster dose of NVX-CoV2373. 
  • The booster dose is identical to the active vaccine previously administered to the participants in a two-dose regimen (5 micrograms of recombinant Spike protein plus 50 micrograms of Matrix-M adjuvant).
  • Related: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Conditional Approval In Europe.
  • It may be administered at least six months after receiving the active vaccine. 
  • Two additional groups will be evaluated in this portion of the trial. 
  • Also, the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization says that Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine should be administered in a two-dose series.
  • A third dose can be given to those who are immunocompromised.
  • The vaccine will be marketed as Nuvaxovid by Novavax and Covovax by the Serum Institute of India.
  • Related: WHO Issues Emergency Use Listing to Novavax-Serum Institute's COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • The Company plans on submitting an Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. by the end of the year.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 0.83% at $192.65 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

