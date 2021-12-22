Novavax Initiates Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Study
Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 have been administered in an extension of PREVENT-19 Phase 3 trial.
- All PREVENT-19 trial participants are now eligible to receive a third booster dose of NVX-CoV2373.
- The booster dose is identical to the active vaccine previously administered to the participants in a two-dose regimen (5 micrograms of recombinant Spike protein plus 50 micrograms of Matrix-M adjuvant).
- It may be administered at least six months after receiving the active vaccine.
- Two additional groups will be evaluated in this portion of the trial.
- Also, the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization says that Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine should be administered in a two-dose series.
- A third dose can be given to those who are immunocompromised.
- The vaccine will be marketed as Nuvaxovid by Novavax and Covovax by the Serum Institute of India.
- The Company plans on submitting an Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. by the end of the year.
