NanoVibronix Shares Gain As PainShield Shows Effectiveness In Treating Soft Tissue Pain

byVandana Singh
October 11, 2021 10:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
  • NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOVhas announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield.
  • Related: NanoVibronix Launches CBD-Based Product For Pain Management.
  • Patients in the study were being treated by an orthopedic surgeon Patients in the study were being treated for Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) patients, swelling or tearing of the tendons in the arm. 
  • All patients had been following customary treatment guidance, which failed to provide pain relief. 
  • 91% of the patients in the PainShield treatment group had complete or partial resolution of symptoms. 
  • Patients used PainShield in conjunction with OTC medication, as needed, but without the benefit of opioid-based prescription medication.
  • Price Action: NAOV shares are up 11.80% at $1.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.

