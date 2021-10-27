DBV Technologies Shares Down On FDA Update For Its Peanut Allergy Program
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) has received communication from the FDA concerning the STAMP protocol submission for its modified Viaskin Peanut (mVP) development program.
- The agency would like to review DBV's protein uptake release study data before providing additional comments on the STAMP protocol design.
- In May, DBV submitted the protocol for the 6-month adhesion and safety study of the modified patch (STAMP) study.
- The Company will not initiate the STAMP trial until it receives complete feedback from the FDA.
- The EMA review of the Viaskin Peanut Marketing Authorization Application is progressing.
- DBV estimates the EMA could issue its decision on potential marketing authorization for Viaskin Peanut in 1Q 2022.
- The Company posted a narrower Q3 EPS loss of $(0.44) versus $(0.56) a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $98.2 million.
- Price Action: DBVT shares are down 23.40% at $3.87 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas