DBV Technologies Shares Down On FDA Update For Its Peanut Allergy Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:00am   Comments
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) has received communication from the FDA concerning the STAMP protocol submission for its modified Viaskin Peanut (mVP) development program.
  • The agency would like to review DBV's protein uptake release study data before providing additional comments on the STAMP protocol design.
  • In May, DBV submitted the protocol for the 6-month adhesion and safety study of the modified patch (STAMP) study.
  • The Company will not initiate the STAMP trial until it receives complete feedback from the FDA.
  • The EMA review of the Viaskin Peanut Marketing Authorization Application is progressing.
  • DBV estimates the EMA could issue its decision on potential marketing authorization for Viaskin Peanut in 1Q 2022.
  • The Company posted a narrower Q3 EPS loss of $(0.44) versus $(0.56) a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $98.2 million.
  • Price Action: DBVT shares are down 23.40% at $3.87 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

