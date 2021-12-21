Sanofi Agrees To Buy US-Based Amunix Pharma For $1B Upfront
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) will buy an immuno-oncology company, Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc, for an upfront payment of about $1 billion.
- Sanofi will also pay Amunix up to $225 million based on certain future development milestones.
- "We are excited to advance Amunix's promising pipeline rapidly and to combine their innovative candidate medicines with complementary molecules in Sanofi's immuno-oncology portfolio," said John Reed, global head of research and development at Sanofi.
- Earlier this year, Sanofi said it would buy two U.S. biotechs, Kadmon Holdings and Translate Bio, for $1.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively.
- Amunix's pipeline, which includes lead candidate AMX-818, a masked HER2-directed TCE, offers a strong strategic fit with Sanofi's focus on developing therapies in immuno-oncology.
- Sanofi expects to complete the acquisition in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.61% at $49.27 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
