 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi Agrees To Buy US-Based Amunix Pharma For $1B Upfront
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:
Sanofi Agrees To Buy US-Based Amunix Pharma For $1B Upfront

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) will buy an immuno-oncology company, Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc, for an upfront payment of about $1 billion.

  • Sanofi will also pay Amunix up to $225 million based on certain future development milestones.
  • "We are excited to advance Amunix's promising pipeline rapidly and to combine their innovative candidate medicines with complementary molecules in Sanofi's immuno-oncology portfolio," said John Reed, global head of research and development at Sanofi.
  • Earlier this year, Sanofi said it would buy two U.S. biotechs, Kadmon Holdings and Translate Bio, for $1.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. 
  • Amunix's pipeline, which includes lead candidate AMX-818, a masked HER2-directed TCE, offers a strong strategic fit with Sanofi's focus on developing therapies in immuno-oncology. 
  • Sanofi expects to complete the acquisition in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.61% at $49.27 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY)

Sanofi, Glaxo's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Works As Booster, But Data Readout Pushed Back
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Raises Guidance, Medtronic Gets FDA Warning Letter, Decision Day For Calliditas, Genenta IPO
Sanofi Reveals Late-Stage Data For Fitusiran In Hemophilia Patients
Are Cannabinoids the Next Frontier of Pharmaceuticals? This Company Thinks So and Wants to Lead the Pack
Comparing Data: Sanofi Vs. Johnson & Johnson Multiple Myeloma Therapies In Newly Diagnosed Patients
Moderna Posts Data From Early mRNA Flu Vaccine Study, Pivotal Trial On Its Way
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com