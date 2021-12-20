Mobile Clinics Featuring Novel Mental Health Treatments Reportedly Coming to Florida and Nevada

Photo by Insung Yoon on Unsplash

Modern-day medicine can still end up with a number of inefficiencies. Oftentimes, traditional doctor’s offices, plagued by long wait times, are unable to single-handedly meet the medical needs of a community.

Arguably though, the good news is that healthcare is rife with innovation. As people demand an increasingly convenient approach to personalized healthcare, mobile health clinics are presenting themselves as a helpful solution.

Mobile clinics are customized vehicles that can travel to different communities to provide healthcare and treatment for a wide range of medical needs. They can offer immunizations, screenings, oral healthcare, laboratory services, and counseling for diseases. One example of a company pushing for the expansion of mobile health clinics specifically aimed towards psychiatric and neurological care Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA).

Pasithea is a biotech company dedicated to researching and developing new treatments for brain disorders. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, maintains a branch of mobile clinics throughout the United States.

Is Mobile Ketamine Therapy Making a Difference?

Through these clinics, Pasithea offers a novel intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy stated to help improve the symptoms of certain mental health disorders — especially treatment-resistant depression. Patients receive ketamine therapy in the privacy and comfort of their own homes while still being under the care of experienced medical staff.

In December 2021, Pasithea announced the expansion of its IV ketamine therapy via mobile clinics to patients in Florida and Nevada. The company’s expansion could be a critical step towards improving access to IV ketamine treatment and wider mental healthcare.

Studies have shown that up to 70% of those who receive IV ketamine treatment eventually show a clinical response. A typical treatment plan consists of up to 6 infusions over a period of 2 to 3 weeks but can vary according to an individual patient’s needs.

Pasithea Clinics already operates in several major U.S. cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco. Additionally, it maintains locations across several London neighborhoods, including Marylebone, Holborn, and Knightsbridge, under a partnership with Zen Healthcare.

Pasithea’s expansion is the latest in an overall business strategy to open more mobile clinics throughout the U.S. and U.K. markets. According to Dr. Adam Nadelson, Managing Director of Pasithea Clinics in the United States, “we look forward to continuing our U.S. expansion in the coming months.”

Pasithea is focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is in a unique sector among other biotech firms, including ABVC Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP). Pasithea looks to distinguish itself by maintaining a specialized focus on mental health and neurological treatments.

