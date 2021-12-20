 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Summit Therapeutics' Infection Candidate Flunks In Head-To-Head Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
Summit Therapeutics' Infection Candidate Flunks In Head-To-Head Trial

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares are trading lower after disappointing results from the Phase 3 Ri-CoDIFy study of ridinilazole for C. difficile infection (CDI). 

  • The study showed that ridinilazole resulted in a higher observed Sustained Clinical Response (SCR) rate than vancomycin but did not meet the study's primary endpoint for superiority. 
  • Patients treated with ridinilazole, a precision antibiotic, experienced substantially less recurrence of C. diff. Infection as compared to patients administered vancomycin.
  • Related: FDA Not In Favor Of Summit Therapeutics' Endpoint Change To Pivotal Infection Trials.
  • Full results from the Ri-CoDIFy study will be presented at upcoming medical conferences and published in a peer-reviewed medical journal. 
  • The Company will continue to evaluate the underlying data and perform additional analyses, including analyses specific to the microbiome.
  • The Company is also announcing that it anticipates commencing rights offering in January 2022. 
  • It is expected that the record date for the distribution of rights will be in mid-January.
  • Price Action: SMMT shares are down 46.4% at $2.67 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMMT)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Drops Over 5%; Society Pass Shares Jump
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Carnival Reports Downbeat Q4 Revenue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com