FDA Not In Favor Of Summit Therapeutics' Endpoint Change To Pivotal Infection Trials
- Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) announced that the FDA disagrees with its proposed change to the primary endpoint in Phase 3 Ri-CoDIFy studies.
- In a regulatory filing, the Company said that the federal agency does not agree with its proposed change to the primary endpoint implemented in the ongoing trials.
- In August, Summit said that the two blinded pivotal Phase 3 trials would be combined into a single study.
- The trials were designed to evaluate ridinilazole versus vancomycin for Clostridioides difficile infection.
- The trial's primary endpoint seeks to prove ridinilazole's superiority in sustained clinical response compared to vancomycin.
- The Company plans to disclose the combined results of the study when topline data become available.
- "These topline results will best inform all parties as to the next appropriate course of action regarding ridinilazole," Summit added in the 8-K filing. The topline data from the trial are expected in Q1 2022.
- Price Action: SMMT stock dropped 19.7% at $6.48 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
