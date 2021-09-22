 Skip to main content

FDA Not In Favor Of Summit Therapeutics' Endpoint Change To Pivotal Infection Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 7:00am   Comments
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) announced that the FDA disagrees with its proposed change to the primary endpoint in Phase 3 Ri-CoDIFy studies.
  • In a regulatory filing, the Company said that the federal agency does not agree with its proposed change to the primary endpoint implemented in the ongoing trials.
  • In August, Summit said that the two blinded pivotal Phase 3 trials would be combined into a single study
  • The trials were designed to evaluate ridinilazole versus vancomycin for Clostridioides difficile infection.
  • The trial's primary endpoint seeks to prove ridinilazole's superiority in sustained clinical response compared to vancomycin.
  • The Company plans to disclose the combined results of the study when topline data become available.
  • "These topline results will best inform all parties as to the next appropriate course of action regarding ridinilazole," Summit added in the 8-K filing. The topline data from the trial are expected in Q1 2022.
  • Read Next: Summit Therapeutics Unveils Preclinical Candidate For Multidrug-Resistant Infections.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: SMMT stock dropped 19.7% at $6.48 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

