H.C. Wainwright Sees Over 400% Upside For BioCardia Stock
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:05am   Comments
H.C. Wainwright has initiated coverage of BioCardia Inc (NASDAQ: BCDA) with a Buy rating and a $9 price target, suggesting a 414% upside. 

  • Analyst Emanuela Branchetti sees CardiAMP "as an underestimated platform now in the pivotal stage." 
  • BioCardia's CardiAMP Cell Therapy System is designed to provide two autologous bone marrow-derived cell therapies, BCDA-01 and BCDA-02, currently in two pivotal trials targeting heart failure post-myocardial infarction and patients with no option chronic myocardial ischemia with refractory angina.
  • Last week, BioCardia entered into a long-term lease for a new facility in Sunnyvale, California, to provide manufacturing capabilities across its portfolio, including its CardiAMP Cell therapy, NK1R+ mesenchymal stem cells, and biotherapeutic delivery devices.
  • In October, BioCardia treated the first patient in its Phase 3 trial of CardiAMP cell therapy for chronic myocardial ischemia. The trial is expected to enroll up to 343 patients.
  • Price Action: BCDA shares are up 19.4% at $2.09 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for BCDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021HC Wainwright & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2021Dawson JamesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2020Alliance Global PartnersInitiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

