H.C. Wainwright Sees Over 400% Upside For BioCardia Stock
H.C. Wainwright has initiated coverage of BioCardia Inc (NASDAQ: BCDA) with a Buy rating and a $9 price target, suggesting a 414% upside.
- Analyst Emanuela Branchetti sees CardiAMP "as an underestimated platform now in the pivotal stage."
- BioCardia's CardiAMP Cell Therapy System is designed to provide two autologous bone marrow-derived cell therapies, BCDA-01 and BCDA-02, currently in two pivotal trials targeting heart failure post-myocardial infarction and patients with no option chronic myocardial ischemia with refractory angina.
- Last week, BioCardia entered into a long-term lease for a new facility in Sunnyvale, California, to provide manufacturing capabilities across its portfolio, including its CardiAMP Cell therapy, NK1R+ mesenchymal stem cells, and biotherapeutic delivery devices.
- In October, BioCardia treated the first patient in its Phase 3 trial of CardiAMP cell therapy for chronic myocardial ischemia. The trial is expected to enroll up to 343 patients.
- Price Action: BCDA shares are up 19.4% at $2.09 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for BCDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Dawson James
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Sep 2020
|Alliance Global Partners
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings