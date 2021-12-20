 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Argenx's Vyvgart Wins FDA Approval For Autoimmune, Neuromuscular Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 6:58am   Comments
Share:
Argenx's Vyvgart Wins FDA Approval For Autoimmune, Neuromuscular Disease

The FDA has approved Argenx SE's (NASDAQ: ARGX) Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive.

  • MG affects multiple muscle groups throughout the body.
  • These patients represent approximately 85% of the total gMG population. With this regulatory milestone, Vyvgart is the first and only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize efgartigimod in Greater China and expects to file a marketing application in China by mid-2022.
  • Under the terms of the strategic agreement with Zai Lab, Argenx will receive a $25 million milestone payment with this U.S. approval of Vyvgart.
  • The approval is based on Phase 3 ADAPT trial results. The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that significantly more anti-AChR antibody-positive gMG patients were responders following treatment with Vyvgart compared with placebo (68% vs. 30%).
  • Vyvgart had a demonstrated safety profile in the ADAPT clinical trial.
  • Marketing applications for efgartigimod for the treatment of gMG are currently under review in Japan and Europe, with anticipated decisions anticipated in Q1 and 2H of 2022, respectively.
  • Price Action: ARGX shares are up 7.47% at $333.45 in premarket on Monday's last check.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARGX + ZLAB)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Down 4%
5 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 19-25): Amgen And Aquestive Regulatory Decisions Key Events Of Holiday-Shortened Week
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genfit Spikes On Liver Disease Drug Licensing Deal, Lyell Gets Nod For Solid Tumor Study, Decision-Day For Intra-Cellular, Argenx
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 2.5%; Calliditas Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com