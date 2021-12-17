 Skip to main content

Alzamend Neuro Shares Are Trading Higher After Encourage Early-Stage Data From Alzheimer's Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Alzamend Neuro Shares Are Trading Higher After Encourage Early-Stage Data From Alzheimer's Candidate

Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has posted positive topline data from its Phase 1 trial for AL001 as an oral treatment for dementia-related to Alzheimer's disease.

  • The trial was designed to determine the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of AL001 and target doses for a planned Phase 2 study in Alzheimer's patients. 
  • Related Link: See Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Is Rallying On Thursday.
  • The participants received a single dose of AL001 containing lithium equivalent to 150 mg lithium carbonate. 
  • Dose-adjusted relative bioavailability analyses of the rate and extent of lithium absorption indicate that AL001 is bioequivalent to the marketed 300 mg lithium carbonate product. 
  • The shapes of the lithium plasma concentration versus time curves are similar. 
  • AL001 salicylate plasma concentrations were well-tolerated and consistently within safe limits.
  • AL001 is a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic crystal-engineered combination of lithium, L-proline, and salicylate.
  • Price Action: ALZN shares are up 14.20% at $2.89 during the market session on the last check Friday.

