Addex Therapeutics, CMTA Join Forces To Develop Potential Treatment For Rare Neurological Disorder
- The Charcot–Marie–Tooth Association (CMTA), a philanthropic funder of CMT research worldwide, and Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) have collaborated to investigate a potential therapy for CMT type 1A (CMT1A).
- Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) is an inherited neurological disorder that affects the peripheral nerves.
- People with this disease experience weakness and wasting (atrophy) of the muscles of the lower legs beginning in adolescence; later, they can also have hand weakness and sensory loss.
- The primary goal of the collaboration is to evaluate the benefit of Addex's positive allosteric modulators (PAM) targeting the gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABAB) receptor in rodent models.
- The GABAB receptor has previously been shown to be instrumental in controlling the Peripheral Myelin Protein-22 (PMP22) overexpression in a rat model of CMT1A.
- Elevated PMP22 is closely associated with the disabling peripheral neuropathy that accompanies CMT1A.
